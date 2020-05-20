Lamar PD Names New Chief of Police

LAMAR, Mo. — The City of Lamar is proud to announce the hiring of Joseph “Joe” Moore as the next Chief of Police.

Joe recently retired from the Joplin Police Department where he served for 20 years and retired as a Captain.

Joseph “Joe” Moore

Prior to Joplin, Joe served as a Machine Gun Team Leader for the United States Marine Corp, as a Patrol and K9 Officer for the Cassville Police Department and as a Patrol Officer for the Monett Police Department.

During his time in Joplin Joe held positions as Corporal, Sergeant, Range Master and Senior Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer Program Coordinator, and was a member of the S.W.A.T. team. As a Captain Joe oversaw the Uniformed Operations Bureau and the Support Services Bureau.

Along with his many hours of training and education throughout his service, Joe possess an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, and a Master’s Degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice. Joe is also a graduate of the Missouri Police Chiefs Command College

Joe and his wife Heather, have been married for nineteen years and have two daughters.

Joe will begin his new role on June 1st, 2020. A pinning ceremony is planned for that afternoon.

Mayor Harris ask that you join us in congratulating and welcoming Joe and his family as he helps lead a great department and community in a promising future.