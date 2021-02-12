Lamar offers Memorial Hall as warming center

LAMAR, Mo. — With temperatures below freezing throughout the weekend and into next week, one Southwest Missouri city is giving residents a place to warm up.

The city of Lamar has appointed its Memorial Hall as a warming center. This weekend and into next week, the building will be open from eight a.m. to eight p.m. People can enter through the basement doors on the north side of the building.

Rusty Rives – Assistant City Administrator, said, “Just trying to allow people a place to get out of the cold where they can relax, watch tv for a little bit, and just warm up.”

Rives adds if things change they will inform people on the city’s Facebook page.