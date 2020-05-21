Lamar names new police chief

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar has a new top cop at the police department.

Joe Moore will take over as Chief of Police on June 1st.

Moore recently retired as a Captain from the Joplin Police Department, where he worked for two decades.

He held many other instructor and coordinator positions at JPD — and oversaw two bureaus.

Prior to that, he was a Machine Gun Team Leader in the U.S Marine Corp and a patrol and K-9 officer for the Cassville Police Department.

Current Chief, Rusty Rives, was named the Assistant City Manager of Lamar last month — and has been working both jobs since.