Lamar names new head football coach

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers football team has a new head coach.

Who will be leading the tigers in the fall?

When Scott Bailey announced he would be stepping down as the head football coach, there were concerns of who would lead one of the top programs in Missouri, but the Tigers have their guy.

And the name of the new coach is one Lamar is very familiar with, as 2014 graduate Jared Beshore is taking over the tigers.

Beshore was a stand-out member of three state championship teams for the tigers.

He also received four all-state, all-conference, and all-district selections during his prep career.

After graduating from Lamar, Beshore joined the Missouri State Bears program and played three seasons, starting all three at safety.

Last year Beshore was an Assistant Football Coach at Branson High School.

At only 24-years-old, he knows he has big shoes to fill at Lamar.

Jared Beshore, New Lamar Football Coach, said, “He’s meant the world to me as a coach, as a, you know, a fellow just human being, because he has helped me through a lot. You know, he coached me, he pushed me as a player, he gave me a ton of advice. I’ve been on the phone with him, I don’t know how much during the past two years about coaching and you know even coming into this process, the ins and outs and you know. I know he will always be a great resource for me.”

Beshore also said he was excited to get back to Friday nights in Lamar.

And to be able to look up in the crowd and see a lot of red and black again.