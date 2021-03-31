Lamar Middle School celebrates student achievements

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar Middle School took the day to reward students in good standings with the school.

Students who don’t have any D or F grades, have 90% to 95% attendance, and don’t have any office referrals got to participate in their quarterly Tiger Pride Reward Day. Students who qualified got to take off from a regular day in school and participate in nine square, a dodgeball tournament, line dances, bingo, and a scavenger hunt.

Alan Ray – Lamar Middle School Principal, said, “We just want to show them if you’re doing the right things, our motto is respectful, responsible, and ready, and we want them to do those things along with the grades and attendance, and that we want to say, ‘hey, we’re gonna take a day and show you how much we appreciate the things that you’re doing.”

Brenna Morey – Seventh Grade, said, “It’s just so rewarding. When you work super hard all year to get good grades and good attendance, it’s so rewarding to know that your efforts paid off and you get to have this fun day.”

Morey adds that getting rewarded for school work also pushes her to pursue her dreams of being a first grade teacher.