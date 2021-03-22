Lamar Middle School brings home state archery title

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar Middle School added a state archery championship to its resume over the weekend.

“It felt amazing to have fun with friends and to have family up because of Corona we haven’t been able to see everyone.”

The setting of state may of had a different feel to it this year, but the emotion and the excitement was all the same.

Kynlee McCulloch – Eighth Grade, said, “It’s the same mindset. You freak out a little bit, but you get through it.”

But it’s as the saying goes, practice makes perfect.

Koen Littlejohn – Eighth Grade, said, “It feels pretty good to know that your practice pays off, I don’t know for sure about, you just gotta stay focused the whole time, not worry about your score and don’t worry about the future.”

Harvey Fry – Archery Coach, said, “Every year they just come back and do better and better and you know they’ve been competing at this high level from the very first year we started the program.”

The archery program has been a part of the school for at least five years. After three days in Branson last week, out of 45 teams, the middle school came second place in 3D shooting and first place in bullseye. But it’s the recognition coming back from state that excites her.

“A lot of them are asking why we’re so good at it, and it’s just practice really. As you get older you get better as in most sports, and it’s fun to see the little kids as they progress from the very beginning of the year from their shooting to the very end where they’re able to compete,” said McCulloch.