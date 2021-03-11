Lamar Mayor reflects on tenure

LAMAR, Mo. — The Mayor of Lamar’s time in office is coming to a close. Mayor Kent Harris had a dream to make Lamar a better place.

Kent Harris – Mayor of Lamar, said, “When you are a Mayor, you get calls day and night, and some people think why in the world would you want that job. Well the main reason why I wanted that job is because I felt like we could do better than what we were doing.”

Harris has accomplished a lot over his six years in office, but he says he wouldn’t be able to do any of it without his strong support system.

“Obviously you know what comes to mind is my family, I got a wife of 47 almost 48 years, a strong family background, but also a lot of friends within the city and outside the city. But then just within the city we have a great city council.”

With this strong support system, Harris was able to set up many plans to help make Lamar better. Including improvement on the streets, electrical, and water system.

“We made a conservative effort to put in a savings plan in all of the areas of water, electric, sewer, and the way we did the savings plan is we adjusted our rates by developing service availability.”

But out of all the Mayor’s accomplishments, he’s most proud of implementing what they do for 30 to 45 seconds before each meeting.

“I felt like we needed to have a moment of silent prayer before we start a meeting. And before we do, it’s just good to take a deep breath and think of all the blessings that we have, and how we can ask the lord for help.”

Harris adds he believes these prayers have made a huge difference on how the city is what it is today.