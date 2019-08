BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Lamar man dies after his semi crashes Tuesday afternoon.

56-year-old Andrew Compton was heading east on Route EE, just northeast of Lamar around 3:40 P.M.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi Compton was in couldn’t make a turn, slid off the road, and flipped over.

Compton was pronounced dead on scene.

This is Troop D’s 70th death in a road crash this year.