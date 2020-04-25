Lamar Liberty Tree dates back more than 250 years

LAMAR, Mo. — A piece of Lamar history dating back more than 250 years is seeing a renewed focus.

It’s the Liberty Tree at 1305 Cherry in Lamar that’s been growing since at least the mid-1700s.

The Burr Oak was first recognized with that title in 1976 through a state effort to pinpoint Missouri trees that had been growing since the first Liberty Tree gained prominence in Boston in the 1770s.

A state worker was evaluating potential Lamar sites, and didn’t have much luck until he happened down Cherry Street.

Larry Hardman of Lamar says, “[It was] just kind of found by accident and they came over to the house, and then [they] measured the tree and decided that this tree was 220 years old at the time.”

The original plaque and documentation has been lost, but the governor and state lawmakers have signed off on new paperwork to recognize Lamar’s Liberty Tree.