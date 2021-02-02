Lamar hosts graphic design competition

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school played host to an interesting competition Tuesday.

The Lamar Career and Technical Center Graphic Design class is hosting one of the Southwest Missouri District Skills U.S.A Contest where students are competing in a vinyl sign making contest. Schools that are partaking in the contest are from Lamar and Nevada.

Kari Worsley – Lamar Career And Technical Center Graphic Design Teacher, said, “The students are given a scenario where they have to design a banner, and so they work on the creative portion of the design, as well as actually cutting the vinyl and applying it to the banner to make a sign.”

Worsley says this contest is a way for students to use what they’ve learned in the classroom in a real life setting.