Lamar High School students learn real-life lessons

LAMAR, Mo. — Students at a local high school learn real-life lessons like self defense, cooking and owning a home.

We find out what some of those are and who taught them.

Jennifer Beem, Lamar H.S. Principal, said, “We’ve got everything from self defense to dealing with anger and stress management, we’ve got hair-styling, yoga, how to take care of your car, how to take care of your pets, parenting tips, cooking tips, financial management, lots of great things, all real life applications”

The first Lamar High School Workshop day last year was so successful, they decided to make it an annual event.

Students learn lessons not in a textbook.

Stetson Wiss, Lamar H.S. Sophomore, said, “Taking your eyes off the road even for a few seconds and you can be in the ditch in no time, the speed I was going, it’s real easy to throw yourself off the road even in driving a normal car so, you can tell how this shows a bunch of the kids that are getting ready to get their license how easy it is to crash when your on your phone.”

Maddie Jeffries, Lamar H.S. Senior, said, “Today we learned about like if someone’s chocking you you can flip them, we learned how to punch, kick, just get out of like defend yourself whenever someone’s trying to attack you.”

Josey Addams, Lamar H.S., said, ‘My first class we had cooking and we learned about the apps for saving money at grocery stores and I down loads a lot of those because saving money is good and the next class I had before this one is healthy relationships and dating, we learning don’t give someone tea if they’re passed out without consent.”

More than 20 volunteers from a host of occupations spoke with students as part of the event.

Raeann Eidson, Cosmetologist, Shear Innovations, said, “It’s fun to get our name out, to get to know some of the girls, give them some options, give them a life skill that they can take outside of school that they can use for the rest of their life, learning to style their hair.”

Kent Morey, Lamar Bank & Trust Company, said, “As a financial institution we want to teach the importance of financial education, being responsible with finances and talk about a broad bunch of categories that go alone with that.”