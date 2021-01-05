Lamar High School launches new club

LAMAR, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri high school is bringing a new club to the district.

Starting in March, Lamar High School is implementing a fishing club. They will be competing in bass fishing tournaments. The tournaments are once a month and scheduled through June. They will take place at the Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, Pomme de Terre and other lakes in Missouri.

Scott Quinly – Fishing Coach, said, “We’re trying to get kids to come out, to be something involved in something in high school, maybe not athletics is their deal, maybe they’re not the biggest strongest kid. We want to try to pluck some of the younger kids, some of the smaller kids, some of those kind of kids and give them something to do.”

So far the club has 34 kids signed up.