Lamar High School holds graduation parade for 2020 seniors

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar High School seniors reunite on Sunday for a special moment.

The school held their senior graduation parade.

Students decorated their vehicles and paraded around town to be cheered on by spectators.

Some students were upset their year got cut short due to the pandemic, but they’re happy to have this last celebration.

Jessica Baldridge, Senior, Lamar High School, says, “It means a lot to me that Lamar decided to go ahead and do this for the seniors. It was very kind of them, and we actually got to vote on how to handle this situation, so it was awesome for us because we had a choice in this.”

116 Lamar High seniors made their way through town for the parade.

The school hopes to host an in-person graduation when restrictions are lifted.