Lamar Health Department wins award for fifth year

A Southwest Missouri health department is recognized for its home health services.

The Barton County Health Department received the top 25 in patient satisfaction 2019 award of distinction.

Fazzi associates gave Barton County the award because of the group’s excellent care in physical therapy, nursing, and home health assistance.

Services include post surgery care, rehabilitation, and house keeping.

The administrator says she’s proud of her staff, especially since they’ve won this award five years in a row.

“As the administrator, I know my girls do a wonderful job, but this is just good affirmation that the patients think so too. So, we’re pretty excited,” said Geralyn Douglas, Barton County Health Department Home Health Agency Administrator

Douglas adds she expects her staff to continue to provide excellent care and hopefully win the award again next year.