Lamar Head Start with openings for home based students

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Early Head Start Program has openings for its home-based program.

The program is for expecting mothers and for kids up to three years old. It is a free program and if you live in Barton, Jasper, Newton, or McDonald Counties and are low income, on supplemental security income or have foster children then you automatically qualify.

This program provides a weekly home visit and helps enhance children’s brains through parent and child interaction, give developmental screenings and health services, monthly home enhancement projects, and more.

Silver Blackmon – Barton County Home Visitor, said, “I go in and if there’s an area like find motor or gross motor, like if they’re walking, I will bring the toys appropriate for that or equipment appropriate for that to help them with that development and we do family goals to also help with this development and anything else the family want’s help with.”

Blackmon adds although they only have two immediate openings, they will have more within the next month.