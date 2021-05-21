Lamar group will help celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial

LAMAR, Mo. (KODE) – This summer, the state of Missouri will celebrate its bicentennial, and the Lamar Community Betterment Council will join in on the fun.

It’s inviting folks to take part in a huge celebration the evening of August 10th on the town square.

Festivities will include games, food vendors, classic cars, antique tractors, plus even a homemade ice cream contest.

Elaine Davis is the President of the Betterment Council and says they’re excited for this opportunity

“Community Betterment has a long standing here in Barton County and Lamar. Our unit is well over 60 years old, and we work with Missouri and we’re proud of Missouri. And, so, this is something that we can do with our families, and our community, and just kind of bring people together for a good time,” says Davis.

Missouri officially became our nation’s 24th state on August 10th, 1821.