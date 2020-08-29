Lamar Free Fair Parade Canceled After Severe Storms Cause Significant Damage

LAMAR, Mo.–Around 10:00 this morning a severe warned storm moved through the four states.

It caused power outages across Crawford county and caused quite a bit of damage for Lamar.

Joe Davis (Lamar, Mo.)

Tree limbs and power lines across town have been damaged. The Lamar police department is asking people to avoid driving around town because it can be dangerous. Residents say they’ve got trees down on their homes, garages and in their yards. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Lamar Free Fair was getting warmed up for the day when the storm hit. In photos posted by Joe Davis, a Lamar resident, the storm wrecked havoc on the fair.

The Lamar Police Department says the parade, scheduled for later today had to be canceled. The fair was scheduled to wrap up today. No word on if they’re planning to host the parade sometime in the future.

As far as power outages in the area, 1,315 Empire District Customers are without power right now.