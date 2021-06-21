Lamar fishing team is having a fundraiser to help them go to tournaments

LAMAR, MO – The Lamar fishing team is having a fundraiser tomorrow to help with expenses.

From 11:30a.m. to 2:00p.m. and 4:30p.m. until they run out, there will be a barbecue cookout at the Lamar High School parking lot.

While the cookout is benefitting the fishing team, proceeds made will also go to the local FFA Chapter.

The fishing team is not budgeted through the school, so they have to conduct their own fundraisers to help them go to tournaments.

“It takes quite a bit to go to these fishing tournaments, but it’s really good for us. It helps out a lot of people. People who can’t get out and fish on their own, because maybe they don’t have the money. This fishing team, and us raising it really just kind of helps us all to get out and do something that’s really fun.” Says Riley Heckadon, Lamar Fishing Team Member.

Heckadon adds that going into these tournaments have become some of his favorite memories from high school.