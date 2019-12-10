Lamar Fire Department helps Toys for Tots

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Fire Department Is collecting toys for local children to enjoy Christmas.

The fire department is partnering with The Good Samaritan collecting items for Toys for Tots.

This is the third year the department is taking cash and toy donations.

The Fire Chief says they recognized there is a significant need for underprivileged families in the community.

That’s why they put out donation boxes.

Jake Neher, Captain, Lamar Fire Department, said, “When I first started, we were taking old bicycles and fixing them up and giving them to kids that we know wouldn’t have such a good Christmas. Filling a need that was there and it’s just kind of grown over the years.”

If you want to donate, you can drop your donations off at The Lamar Fire Department, Dollar General, or The Orscheln Farm and Home Store.

Donations will be accepted until December 15th.