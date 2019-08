A long time public servant from southwest Missouri has passed away.

Lamar Fire Chief, Larry Beatty passed away today after a long illness.

Beatty served with the Barton County Ambulance Service, the Barton County Sheriff’s Department, the Lamar Police Department and was a dedicated firefighter and fire chief.

There will be a celebration of life service held in the basement of Lamar’s Memorial Hall this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of us at KSN and KODE extend wishes of comfort to Chief Beatty’s family, co-workers, and friends.