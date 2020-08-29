Lamar Fair bring sense of normalcy during pandemic

LAMAR, Mo. — In a time when most people are searching for some sense of normalcy, the Lamar Free Fair made it happen.

When city leaders were planning the 77th event this year, they wanted to make sure safety was a top priority.

There have been numerous changes–but attendees say the fun hasn’t changed a bit.

It’s that time of year again.

Kelli Nolting, Fair-Goer, said, “It’s pretty neat atmosphere with the carnival being around the square.”

The 77th annual Lamar Free Fair

“At least 20 years.”

It’s an august tradition for all ages.

Kenadee Barnitz, Fair-Goer, said, “It is an absolute blessing to show today, I’ve shown all my life, and to just keep going, that’s the best thing.”

Food, the parade, carnival rides–it’s a sense of normalcy.

“You know people are itching to go out and I started school this week and the students have been great,” said Nolting.

It looks a little different in 2020.

“Theres a few food vendors that have opted out of being here this year, and we knew that would be happening so they kind of spread things out this year, so there is more space.”

But covid-19 isn’t a concern for some.

Brad Waltz, Fair-Goer, said, “All of us are pretty much in the country and not around a lot of people.”

Others just excited to be going on as normal.

“Today I’m showing one of the angus heifers, one of three today,” said Barnitz.

And attendance seems to be regular so far.

“You know it’s only been Wednesday night and Thursday night so far, I think it’s been a little light but that’s normal for those nights, said Nolting.

But people are being mindful of personal space.

“You know for the most part, I think everyone respects everyone else that they might not have been around.”

The fair will wrap up tomorrow.