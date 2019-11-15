Lamar Elks Lodge helping veterans

LAMAR, Mo. — A local organization is being a helping hand to its veterans.

The Elks Lodge in Lamar is using deer and elk hides to create leather kits and gloves.

The kits are used for recreational rehabilitation purposes and the gloves are for disabled veterans using wheelchairs and crutches.

The purpose of the program is to give veterans the tools they need to succeed in daily activities.

Jay Parrack with Lamar Elks Lodge said, “It’s very enjoying, very fulfilling to accomplish something that helps out our veterans.”

The lodge is in need of donations and volunteers.