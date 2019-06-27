Lamar city leaders approve the 2020 budget

LAMAR, Mo. —

Lamar city leaders approve their largest budget ever.

There are just a few days to go until the $15 million spending plan kicks off. Part of the boost is connected to a half cent sales tax approved last year to address parks and stormwater projects. There’s $200,000 earmarked for road work and even more to make sure the lights stay on.

KENT HARRIS, LAMAR MAYOR: “We’re planning on replacing a lot of electric lines that have become a little bit suspect, a little bit in disrepair. Try to keep the number of disconnects down.”

The 2020 budget totals $15.2 million and will take effect on July 1st.