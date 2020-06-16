LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar city leaders approve a multi-million dollar spending plan.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members approved a $16-million city budget. An amount similar to the current city budget.

The new budget includes improvements to the city water system and the wastewater system, as well as repaving several roads.

Russ Worsley, Lamar City Administrator, said, “We’re just top coating some of our main streets in town – some of them that were in need of repair. And uh hopefully going to keep expanding that. We’d like to keep doing that every year if we have the funds available for it.”

City leaders say sales tax revenue is up slightly, but they’re waiting to see what kind of impact coronavirus restrictions will have in the future.