Lamar City Council Passes Amendment That Could Allow Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Facility to Set Up

LAMAR, Mo. – Tuesday, the council voted 7-1 to pass an amendment allowing companies to establish medical marijuana manufacturing facilities no less than 750 feet from a church, school or daycare. Under Missouri state law, a medical marijuana facility cannot be located less than 1,000 feet from a church, school or daycare, unless a town establishes its own perimeters.

Mobig Properties has proposed to turn the old Cash Saver on East 12th Street into a medical marijuana manufacturing facility. The property is located 750 feet away from a church.

Last week, the Lamar Planning and Zoning commission voted against that amendment. Tuesday, the council not only over-ruled that decision, but also voted to turn the area into a manufacturing one zone.

Between 120 and 150 people attended the meeting, twenty of which got up to speak on the issue. Only three people who spoke were against the facility.

Those opposed to the proposal questioned the proposed salaries and the strain the facility could have on the city’s water/sewer system. Another felt it was a moral issue and the third lived near the facility and didn’t want it in the neighborhood. However, he did compliment those in attendance, saying he hoped to see this many people involved in future issues in Lamar.

Those in favor of the proposal spoke about the kind of economic potential a new business like this could bring the city , including tax benefits for the school and utility usage. Another person spoke about how new businesses could help the housing market. A mother whose son has suffered all his life from seizures commented on how nice it could be to have access to medical marijuana in Lamar and how it could help more than just her son. One person who spoke said he was originally against the idea, but changed his position after learning more about medical marijuana.

Mobig Properties will still have to be approved by the state in order to establish the medical marijuana distribution facility. The state plans to only approve 86 of those facilities throughout the entire state.