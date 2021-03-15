Lamar church to expand

LAMAR, Mo. — An area church is working on a big expansion that’s decades in the making.

The First Christian Church is building a Family Life Center. As of now, it’s unclear when it will be completed, but Church Lead Minister Dru Ashwell says they’ll know soon.

Dru Ashwell – Lead Minister, said, “Next month, on Sunday, April 18th, we are going to take up an offering, a special offering, as well as receive commitments from our members and that will give us the green light to either finish the project right now, this year, or it may tell us over the next three years.”

This extension will allow the church to seat 500 people at round tables and up to 1,000 seated for large gatherings. Giving them more room to expand their congregation.

“This expansion will greatly expand our ability to not only meet the needs of our congregation, but also those in our community. We hope the community will be able to use the facility, but it will really give us a lot more room to be able to expand our ministry here.”

First Christian Church Sunday School Teacher Thomas Reed says not only does he look forward to the expansion, but it’s what they need.

Thomas Reed – Sunday School Teacher, said, “We’ve been going up to the school house and using their cafeteria. So, you gotta carry everything up there and what have ya. This will have a new kitchen, and a place we can set up tables and what have ya, it’ll have plenty of room in it.”

Reed adds although he doesn’t know when the expansion will be complete. He’s excited and knows it will benefit Lamar.

“As a collective group and with god on our side, we look forward to having it and it will put our image in the community in a better frame I guess you might say.”