Lamar church breaks ground on expansion

LAMAR, Mo. — The First Baptist Church of Lamar begins construction on a new Family Life Outreach Center.

The new center is going to be approximately 11,000 square feet and will include a gymnasium, worship center, classroom space, a safe room, and kitchen. The exterior of the building will cost around $600,000 dollars.

The church plans on working on the interior as more money comes in from church members. The new space is needed to accomodate the church’s growing membership. They currently have large youth groups and children’s ministries every Wednesday night and don’t have enough space for all their activities.

Vickie Morris – First Baptist Church Building Committee Chairman, said, “Our sanctuary can hold five to 600 now, but this will allow us to have more recreation type activities, indoor space for when we do faith family and fireworks on the fourth of July, those types of things.”

Morris adds that they hope to have the exterior up by August.