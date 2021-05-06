Lamar celebrates President Truman’s Birthday

LAMAR, Mo. — He’s the only president to come out of the state of Missouri – and his birthday celebration is this weekend.

We’re talking about Truman Day in Lamar. It’s this Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. to three. The celebration of President Truman’s 137th birthday is a collaboration between the Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site and the Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

Planned events include wagon rides, tethered hot air balloon rides, World War II re-enactors, craft vendors, food vendors and live music. And this year, will be a little more special.

Beth Bazal – Truman Birthplace Site Administrator, said, “We’ve always done some kind of celebration for President Trumans birthday. With Covid, we did not, it was our first year not having an event, so we’re really excited about doing this again and getting the community out and the activities that we’ll hold.”

All events are free of charge – with the exception of the tethered hot air balloon rides. Weather permitting, those will cost $10.