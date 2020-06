LAMAR, Mo. — A big bridge project wraps up, reopening to traffic in the Lamar area.

Construction crews finished work on the Route 160 bridge last night.

Construction problems and weather issues meant work lasted four months longer than planned.

The $4.4 million dollar project is 43 feet wide, with two lanes for traffic and eight foot shoulders with barriers and fencing.

There’s also an extra three feet of clearance for rail traffic under the bridge.