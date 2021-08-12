Lamar bank robbery suspect in custody and charged

LAMAR, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A Lamar man is in custody tonight after authorities say he tried to rob a bank.

It happened shortly before 8:30am Thursday at the Community National Bank and Trust in Lamar.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Lamar Police Department all responded to the report of a “Robbery in Progress.”

Rowdy J. Masterson, 50, was exiting the bank as officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

He’s charged with:

Attempted 2nd Degree Robbery

Terroristic Threats

Felony Resisting Arrest.

He’s being held on a no-bond warrant.

No weapon was displayed in the incidient and no one inside the bank was injured.

Police credit the “quick and alert” action from the bank staff in helping to end the situation so swiftly.