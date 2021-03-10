Lamar Archery makes 4th trip to state competition in 5 years

LAMAR, Mo. — Thousands of Missouri students are gearing up for the state archery tournament next week.

“The kids have worked hard, coaches have worked hard, and we just want them to have fun and finish out good this year.”

The Lamar R-1 School District Archery Team is making their way to state next Thursday through Saturday for the fourth time in the last five years.

Gary Barnes – Assistant Archery Coach, said, “State is in Branson, Missouri. There will approximately be 3,000 bullseye shooters, and 1,100 3-D shooters.”

The Lamar Middle School is ranked first in the state and fifth in the nation. But with over 4,000 shooters participating, first time state appearance, Gabe Michael-Johnson knows what’s on the line.

Gabe Michael-Johnson, said, “It’s gonna be a lot of pressure because I’ve never been on a state tournament before, and I hope I get a good score and hopefully my friends do too.”

And the best part about it, it doesn’t matter your shape or size, anybody can pick up a bow-and-arrow.

“I’m not really athletic, I have to admit it, but this is one thing I really do enjoy and it’s a sport I really do enjoy.”

While Michael-Johnson enjoys going out and shooting, it’s watching the kids grow that puts a smile on Barnes face.

“It’s just a really good opportunity. It’s an honor to coach these kids and work with the other coaches. It’s a team sport and it’s something you see these kids grow, it helps them in all other aspects of school and life and you watch them grow up from when they’re fourth graders to when they graduate,” said Barnes.