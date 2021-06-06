Lamar Airport set to begin renovations

LAMAR, Mo. — Renovation projects are set to begin at a Southwest Missouri airport.

Starting Monday, asphalt and dirt work will begin at the Lamar Airport — kicking off a three year project to build six new tee hangars.

The previous hangars were blown away several years ago due to wind storms.

Last year began phase one of the project with their engineering phase.

The asphalt and dirt work will cost just over $1,000,000 and is being funded by Mo-DOT and The Federal Aviation Administration.

Next year they will begin the building structure of the hangars.