LAMAR, Mo. — With the start of a new decade barely a month away, Lamar leaders are already looking another 10 years into the future.

2030 is the focus to develop a new comprehensive plan for the city.

A series of meetings will kick off this week, examining Lamar’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

They’re hoping to attract a wide range of ideas for the study.

“We invited any community leaders, shareholders, or just community residents to also attend, to really share and collaborate together our vision going forward for Lamar 2030,” said Astra Ferris with the Lamar Chamber.

The project will kick off this Thursday, November 21st at eight A.M. At the Barton County Ambulance District Conference Room.