Lake Parsons is closed until further notice due to blue algae

PARSONS, KS – Lake Parsons is closed for swimming and other water activities after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment finds blue algae in the water.

Boating and fishing are still allowed, but officials are asking people, pets, and livestock not to swim, wade, ski, or use jets skis in the water.

If someone does come in contact with water from the lake, they need to wash with clean water immediately.

Exposure to the lake can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, and breathing problems.

If a person or animal experiences this after coming in contact with Lake Parsons, they should contact a doctor or veterinarian immediately.

It’s unknown how long the lake will be closed for swimming.