JOPLIN, Mo. — Lafayette House is giving back to its supporters throughout December.

Anyone who gives a monetary donation will get a hand drawn Christmas ornament from one of the children staying at the facility.

Lafayette house provides women and children, who are experiencing domestic violence or substance abuse, a safe place to stay.

The shelter serves more than one-thousand people a year.

“The kids think its really special because they get to see their artwork on a professionally made ornament, which is cool for them. But we try to involve especially the kids in our daycare in several ways they are making table decorations for our staff luncheon in December. It’s just a fun way to get their artwork kind of distributed,” said Louise Secker, Lafayette House Development Director.

The monetary donations will go towards the shelter’s operating expenses.