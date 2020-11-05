Lafayette House in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that helps domestic violence victims and those with substance abuse disorder needs your help during the pandemic.

Lafayette House has put a list of its most needed items on an Amazon wish list. The organization helps women and children throughout the year. They started the list because of the pandemic and say its been a great way for people to donate items they need most.

Louise Secker, Lafayette House Development Director, said, “Right now we are asking for things like larger size diapers the size 3, 4, and 5. And other cleaning and toiletry items like toothpaste and hairbrushes hair conditioner. We always need towels and washcloths and we always need women’s and children’s socks.”

They’re also accepting gift cards through Amazon. To donate follow the link below.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/27SQUM8JX6U4A/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?fbclid=IwAR1-kaaswljbfnI6OqrxavWYWrXPnXSO-3XEnpvF5R7fWkko0IhMgkrxu_g&pldnSite=1