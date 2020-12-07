Lafayette House giving thanks to donators

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Lafayette House has come up with a unique way to recognize donations made to the organization.

Any person or family who makes a donation in someone’s honor as a gift this holiday season, will receive one of these.

The ornaments are a special way to thank those who donate to The Lafayette House’s Mission.

They feature a drawing made by one of the children at the facility’s day care center.

Donations help the Lafayette House continue providing care, tools, and resources for people escaping domestic violence or struggling with substance use disorders.

Louise Secker, Director of Development, “Donations are what keeps Lafayette House running. The support of the community is very important to us. So, donations large and small are what help fund our programs and services.”

A donation of $10 or more is the suggested amount to get an ornament in return.

