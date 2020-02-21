Ladies Night out raises heart health awareness

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four State women enjoy a night of festivities to raise awareness for heart health.

Mercy Hospital Joplin held the Second Annual Ladies Night Out With Heart event tonight.

Guests visited with vendors, listened to heart education talks, learned how to cook heart healthy with a live demo, and watched a fashion show.

In the United States, one in four women die from heart disease each year.

So Mercy health professionals are raising awareness in hopes of catching these cases early.

Dr. AJ Caine, Mercy Hospital Joplin Cardiologist, said, “You know part of the reason is the textbooks that you know all the doctors are taught, they were written for men and you know women can have atypical symptoms and so we want to raise awareness about those symptoms, so that women know that even if they have symptoms that are maybe a little atypical, it’s important to tell their physician.”

Brandy Miller, Mercy Health Foundation Coordinator, said,”February we know is Heart Month and it was really important to us to really highlight this event for a fun ladies night out, but also to bring awareness and education on heart disease,”

All funds raised at today’s event go to the Mercy Health Foundation’s Cardiac Services Fund.

This organization provides equipment, resources, and education to those in need in the four states.