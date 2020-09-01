Labor Day gas prices to be lowest in over a decade

JOPLIN, Mo. — Millions of Americans will hit the road this weekend for the Labor Day holiday.

When they do, the price most of them will be paying for gas is the lowest in more than a decade. According to Gasbuddy, covid-19 has a lot to do with why fewer people traveling causing a lesser demand for fuel.

The website estimates the average price per gallon in the U.S. This weekend will be $2.19, which is down nearly 37 cents from last year. You’d have to go back to 2004 to find the price per gallon lower than this year.

The good news according to Gasbuddy is that prices across the country should drop because of refineries switching to the cheaper Winter blend.