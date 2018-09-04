Labor Day Baby

A Wyandotte couple gets an early surprise, adding a new addition to their family on Labor Day weekend.

Brittni and Trey Wyrick were enjoying Labor Day weekend with some shopping on Saturday when she started having contractions later that afternoon. Their newborn baby boy wasn't scheduled to come until later this week, but he had other plans in mind. And the irony of going into labor on Labor Day weekend didn't slip by the parents, but they are just happy to have their son in their arms.

"Very excited. I just wanted him here, honestly. I was so happy. I've been waiting a long time for him,” says Brittni Wyrick.

Tomorrow, the family will be celebrating dad's birthday. Trey Wyrick says he was born on a Sunday, just like his son.