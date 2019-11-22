Labette VP of Academic Affairs announces retirement

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A local college administrator is leaving his position after more than a decade in academia.

Joe Burke, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Labette Community College announces his retirement.

He began his career nearly 27 years ago as a music instructor at the college, transitioning into an administrator role 20 years ago.

Under his leadership, the college has received accreditation from the higher learning commission twice.

“I think I’ve tried to be all about integrity as I’ve been here. And to follow a good path and to keep us in compliance sort of above the board in everything that we’re doing”

Burke’s retirement will continue his role as VP of Academic Affairs until January.

Jason Sharp, who is the current Dean of Instruction, will be acting Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs.