PARSONS, Ks. — Labette Health’s next covid-19 vaccination clinic is coming up.

It’ll be held this Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at its location in Parsons. The clinic is available for everyone into phase-5, and who are 18-years of age and older.

However, the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to those 16-years and older while supplies last.

Officials ask that residents make an appointment through their website – or by calling the parson’s office at 620-820-5800.