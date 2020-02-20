Labette Health to expand and remodel facility

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health in Parsons is expanding and remodeling its facility.

Kathi Mckinney, Vice President of Nursing, said, “Really focusing on the patient experience.”

Major renovation and expansion changes coming to Labette Health include 18 private patient beds in the orthopedic hospital, the addition of an operating room, remodeling rooms in the surgical unit, renovating the ICU, and a complete renovation of the Birthing Center.

“Of course a challenge when you do a renovation at a hospital is maintaining your services while you’re doing the renovation.”

The estimated budget — between $18 and 20 million

Brian Williams, President And CEO, Labette Health, said, “We’ve saved 10 million dollars that we would put in, we would probably borrow six, and we’re asking the community to help us with 4 million dollars.”

Construction will be in two phases, with phase one beginning this Fall.

“But then we’re also looking out in the future making sure that we’re meeting the needs of patients several years from now,” said McKinney.

“As healthcare continues to evolve in our country, more and more patients want to stay home near where their loved ones are,” said Williams.

And staff feel a patient’s home hospital should reflect the standard of care it provides.

“We’re the only U.S. News and World Report hospital in Southeast Kansas. We’re the only top 100 orthopedic hospital according to CareChecks.”

Williams says that’s because of the Labette Health staff.

“We have a very dedicated group of individuals that work here. As we’ve increased our footprint in Southeast Kansas we’re really trying to look at the future and make sure that we are here to meet the needs of the patients for many years to come,” said McKinney.