Labette Health one step closer to a multi-million dollar expansion project

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health is one step closer to a multi-million dollar expansion project.

The Labette County Commission approved a resolution of intent authorizing the issuance of hospital revenue bonds totaling $10 million.

The bonds will be used to help finance an $18.4 million expansion project.

Labette Health will have to fund $8 million of the project on their own.

The hospital’s President says renovations, upgrades and an expansion are in the works despite the pandemic.

Construction is expected to begin in August.