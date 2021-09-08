Labette Health launches “Get Vaxxed With Us” incentive campaign

PARSONS, Kans. — Labette Health has started offering incentives to help increase it’s COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The organization will be offering fifty dollar gift cards to those receiving their vaccines from any Labette Health facility.

This will only be for the first and second vaccinations and will not be for any booster shots.

There will also be two drawings for five hundred and one thousand dollars a month out of those who are fully vaccinated in southeast Kansas.

Names will roll over into the next month after the drawings take place. Sign ups for the drawings can be found on Labette Health’s website.

