Labette Health in Parsons approved by the county to begin a multi-million dollar expansion project

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health in Parsons was recently approved by the county to begin a multi-million dollar expansion project.

The project was approved by the county, so what does it all entail?

Construction includes adding a new wing, as well as more beds and renovations to the ICU and operating rooms.

And the cost will not fall on tax payers.

Brian Williams, President/CEO, Labette Health, said, “I think this is a new chapter for the hospital that will be positioned to continue to deliver that high quality care for the next 25 years.”

Construction is set to start in August for an $18.5 million expansion project for Labette Health.

Lonie Adis, Labette County Commissioner, said, “We’ll do a complete renovation and 3 million dollar expansion of our birthing center. We’ll do a renovation to and conversion to a private bed model of our medical floors. And we’ll also will expand and add additional operating room capacity.”

They’ll be adding a new wing to the hospital, as well as bringing in more beds and renovating the intensive care unit.

Williams says the whole project will be paid for by Labette Health.

“County commissioners made final approval of authorizing the issuance of 10 million dollars in hospital revenue bonds.We’ll close and those bonds will fund June 2nd. Then we’ll have 10 million dollars in revenue bond funds, 8.5 million dollars currently in savings and we’ll start our 18.5 million dollar capital project,” said Williams.

County Commissioners say they saw no reason for the project not to move forward.

Lonie Adis, Labette County Commissioner, said, “In other words, the tax payers don’t have to reimburse. It’s all done with users fees, patients or income the hospital has goes back in the hospital and pays for these revenue bonds.”

It’s estimated hundreds of jobs will be created from the project.

Williams says construction should be complete in 2022.