Labette Health Foundation receives $500K grant

PARSONS, Kans. — A huge step has been made in the capital campaign for Labette Health in Parsons.

The Labette Health Foundation has received a 500 thousand dollar donation from the Sutherland Foundation out of Kansas City.

The money will go towards the 22 million dollar expansion and renovation project on the hospital’s main campus.

It includes the addition of 17 private patient rooms and the expansion and relocation of the ICU.

“It’s the healthcare that we need, we’re expanding in our orthopaedic area, we’ve added an orthopaedic hospital wing, we’ve done an expansion in our OB, we’ve added a fifth operating room which is much needed,” said Anthony Vaughan, Labette Health Foundation Executive Director.

“With the renovations that we have going on, it’s really patient centered, patient private rooms, private bathrooms so we can really center around our patients,” said Kathi McKinney, Labette Health CNO.

The main campus projects began last year — and are expected to be finished by next fall.