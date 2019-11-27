Labette County to see broadband expansion

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette County will soon see major upgrades on their broadband network.

Ronald Miller said, “It opens the door for a lot, really it does for rural people”

More than 95,000 people in Kansas, don’t have internet access.

“We couldn’t do what we’re doing here in this location without accessibility to people”

Ronald Miller lives in Labette County.

“We have missions in Belize, El Salvador, Paraguay, and Kenya.”

But his job requires him to connect with people across the world.

“Good internet access really opens the door to doing things in remote locations that we couldn’t do earlier.”

Something Galen Manners with Wave Wireless can relate to.

“Broadband was very important for me to do a job that I had and it simply wasn’t available at that time.”

That’s when Wave Wireless was born.

“We built the network just so I could do my job from home and it just kind of expanded from there.”

Wave Wireless will expand its network bringing fiber optic broadband internet to nearly 1,400 homes in rural Labette County.

“We actually run a fiber cable directly to the home and therefore your bandwidth capabilities, your speed capabilities is essentially unlimited.”

Thanks to unique funding from the USDA reconnect program.

“It’s a 5.2 million dollar project”

“We think it will actually open the possibility for additional economic development in rural Labette County,” said Miller.