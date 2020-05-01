Labette County Sheriff warns cattle owners

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to cattle owners.

Sheriff Darren Eichinger says he’s received calls from neighboring counties that cattle thefts are picking back up.

Authorities want you to keep an eye on your livestock and also keep a count of how many you have.

Eichinger says at this time, it hasn’t been a problem in our immediate area and he wants to keep it that way.

If you see anything suspicious, reach out to your local law enforcement immediately.