Labette County Sheriff looking for man considered armed and dangerous

PARSONS, Ks. — Labette County officials are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Randy E. Snodgrass escaped from the Parsons State Hospital after authorities say he attacked a staff member.

He was last seen on foot near Highway 400 in the Ness area.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with sunglasses.

The 58-year-old is 5’8 and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees Snodgrass should call 911.

Sheriff Einchinger has a few tips for residents which can be found below:

Sheriff Eichinger tells residents that there are a few ways to receive notifications of importance in potential emergency situations such as this and that phone alerts have been sent out telling residents to not leave keys in their cars and to make sure homes and cars are locked. Methods for alerts are below:

1) sign up for the Code Red app found on the Labette County Sheriff department website link below to get phone alerts, instructions and suspect descriptions:

https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF605748032D

2) Check the Labette County Sheriff Facebook page or the Emergency Management Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Labette-County-Sheriffs-Office-1281811738541473/

https://www.facebook.com/Labette-County-Emergency-Management-564043623610486/?tn=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARAzaAaFz0Pn5HAzXBsi10_6rY98o0pxCW5c795sQwIh4fWHChbtO6N9ri7l1n3DMGTzdZGY6pdFc7lo